‘Sindiso Sunflower’ lights up children’s faces
Herald Citizen of the Year Awards finalist reaches out to Veeplaas’s needy
Instead of partying or buying things for herself, a young Gqeberha woman is using her salary to feed the impoverished children of Veeplaas.
If that’s not enough, municipal secretary and part-time waitress Ntombosindiso Genge also runs a charity to help young mothers and their babies...
