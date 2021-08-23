‘Sindiso Sunflower’ lights up children’s faces

Herald Citizen of the Year Awards finalist reaches out to Veeplaas’s needy

Instead of partying or buying things for herself, a young Gqeberha woman is using her salary to feed the impoverished children of Veeplaas.



If that’s not enough, municipal secretary and part-time waitress Ntombosindiso Genge also runs a charity to help young mothers and their babies...