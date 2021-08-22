Leisure

WATCH | Somizi trends after old video of him talking about his 'crush' on a 'young' MacG surfaces

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter 22 August 2021
Somizi Mhlongo landed on the Twitter trends list on Sunday.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

An old video showing a snippet of an interview between veteran media personality Somizi Mhlongo and radio presenter-turned-podcaster MacG has landed the pair on the Twitter trends list as tweeps dissect their conversation.

In the one-minute video, MacG tells Somizi about a time in his life he was broke and depressed after being fired from a certain radio station.

In response, Somizi reveals that he had a crush on MacG but could never find the right time to ask him out because he was young and “looked a like a 12-year-old”.

MacG then interjects, saying he's into girls only — implying that advances from Somizi would have never worked on him.

However, Somizi then jokes that he wished he had timed his “courtship intentions” to align with the time where MacG was depressed and broke, because “when you are vulnerable, anything goes”.

Watch the video clip and listen to the conversation below:

The video ignited a conversation over Somizi's character on the TL.

Tweeps took to the TL to express their varied opinions and interpretations on the brief conversation between Somizi and MacG.

