Boy, 14, to appear in court over stabbing death of 12-year-old

A 14-year-old boy is due to appear in the George magistrate’s court today for the murder of a 12-year-old.



Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said Conville SAPS detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the 12-year-old boy, who died after being stabbed in the chest on Sunday. ..