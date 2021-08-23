Potent new 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR now available in SA
Jaguar's refreshed 2021 F-Pace SVR has touched down on our shores with a more tractable 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine delivering 405kW and 700Nm worth of torque – an increase of 20Nm. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers drive to all four wheels, Jaguar claims that this muscular power train will whip the 2021 F-Pace SVR to 100km/h in a mere 4.0-seconds and on to a maximum top speed of 286km/h.
Other notable upgrades include the same torque converter as used in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 super sedan, a new Dynamic launch control system plus a revised electronic power-assistance system that Jaguar claims delivers “a heightened connection between the vehicle and driver”. The braking system has also been fettled and features a new Integrated Power Booster that delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal.
Meanwhile, the exterior of the SVR has been made more slippery with drag being reduced from 0.37Cd to 0.36Cd. Aerodynamic lift has also been slashed by 35%. Customers can also look forward to enhanced aesthetics thanks to the optional Black Pack that applies gloss black detailing to the grille surround, bonnet louvres, front bumper apertures, sill trims and rear valance. Rear badges in gloss black complete the look. This menacing exterior package can also be paired to a set of optional 22-inch “Style 5117" forged alloy wheels.
Inside the cabin you'll find seat and door inserts finished in Alcantara, with elements such as the central cubby and leather midroll wrapped in luxurious Windsor leather. The 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display is wrapped in Alcantara with ebony stitching, while aluminium patterned finishers feature as standard, with open-pore carbon-fibre available as an option. Customers can also tick the box on slimline semi-aniline leather sports seats.
In the technology department, the new 2021 F-Pace SVR comes fitted as standard with the latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment system, with an all-new 11.4-inch HD curved glass touchscreen, software-over-air capability, active road noise cancellation as well as the latest advanced driver assistance systems. Wireless device charging is an optional extra.
Now available at all Jaguar dealerships, this most powerful F-Pace model retails for R1,835,700. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km Jaguar Care Plan and warranty.