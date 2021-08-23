Potent new 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR now available in SA

Jaguar's refreshed 2021 F-Pace SVR has touched down on our shores with a more tractable 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine delivering 405kW and 700Nm worth of torque – an increase of 20Nm. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers drive to all four wheels, Jaguar claims that this muscular power train will whip the 2021 F-Pace SVR to 100km/h in a mere 4.0-seconds and on to a maximum top speed of 286km/h.

Other notable upgrades include the same torque converter as used in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 super sedan, a new Dynamic launch control system plus a revised electronic power-assistance system that Jaguar claims delivers “a heightened connection between the vehicle and driver”. The braking system has also been fettled and features a new Integrated Power Booster that delivers a sportier and shorter brake pedal.