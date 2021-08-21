Nzimande expresses sadness at brutal murder of Fort Hare student

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has expressed sadness at the brutal killing of Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, a fourth-year LLB student at the University of Fort Hare.

Mtebeni’s body was found dismembered in a suitcase in the suburb of Quigney in East London on Thursday.

It is alleged that Mtebeni was killed by her boyfriend, who has since been arrested. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

“I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts committed against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general,” Nzimande said.

He said what was saddening was that such a gruesome act was committed in a month in which SA marked and celebrate Women’s Month.