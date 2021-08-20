Bacteria causing chronic diseases found in Nelson Mandela Bay water samples again
Water in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay has once again not met nationally accepted standards, with several samples failing microbiological tests.
The five out of 77 water samples that failed the test could have caused waterborne diseases had the water been continually consumed. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.