Boy in chains rescued from Motherwell church

Police shut down alleged illegal rehabilitation centre in Motherwell

The dramatic rescue of a 16-year-old boy, allegedly chained inside a church building due to his suspected drug addiction, led to the discovery of several other men and women inside the Motherwell church premises, all calling to be set free.



“We want to go home,” were the cries of at least three other young men and a group of women and girls...