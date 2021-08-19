Missing toddler back in Kirkwood
A two-year-old toddler who went missing from her home in Kirkwood and was later found in Knysna was safely returned to the small town on Wednesday afternoon.
The little girl arrived at the Kirkwood police station at 2pm with Detective Sergeant Mbulelo Grootboom, who drove her from Knysna...
