Hawks searching for robbery suspects

The Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in the Eastern Cape is on the hunt for suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery in Kariega on Monday morning.

It is alleged that at about 10:30am, a cash-in-transit employee was confronted by suspects with firearms in front of Save More Wholesalers at Durban Road.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said about six male suspects managed to rob the employee cash to the value of R700,000 and fled the scene in an NP 200 bakkie.

“Yesterday [Monday] there were no arrests, and this morning I have not yet received information to that effect,” Mgolodela said.

Police in Kariega had cordoned off a part of Durban Road on Monday morning.

