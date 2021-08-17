Development plea must not fall on deaf ears
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick’s appeal to Eastern Cape rugby bosses to put efficient development systems in place will be music to the ears of the EP and Border rugby communities.
Despite producing many Springboks and enjoying a heritage of strong rugby-playing schools, the region is not fulfilling its potential...
