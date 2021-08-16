R75 closed amid service delivery protests

The Chatty Dip on the R75 has been closed amid service delivery protests.

According to reports from motorists, there are protesters burning tyres, blocking both lanes of the R75 between Kariega and Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that the Chatty Dip was closed on the R75 due to service delivery protests.

The reasons for the protest are still unknown.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE