News

R75 closed amid service delivery protests

By Simtembile Mgidi - 16 August 2021
The R75 has been closed as a result of service delivery protests
ROAD CLOSURE: The R75 has been closed as a result of service delivery protests
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Chatty Dip on the R75 has been closed amid service delivery protests.

According to reports from motorists, there are protesters burning tyres, blocking both lanes of the R75 between Kariega and Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that the Chatty Dip was closed on the R75 due to service delivery protests.

The reasons for the protest are still unknown.

This is a developing story.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read