Nelson Mandela Bay performer sets stage for Boks’ win against Pumas

Singing the national anthem in front of a stadium full of fired up fans and your country’s national rugby team can be a daunting task, and many have been lambasted for sub-par performances on this unique stage.



But for a young Gqeberha performer an empty Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, before the Springboks defeated the Pumas at the weekend, presented a particularly moving experience, and one she will not forget any time soon...