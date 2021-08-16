Nelson Mandela Bay performer sets stage for Boks’ win against Pumas
Singing the national anthem in front of a stadium full of fired up fans and your country’s national rugby team can be a daunting task, and many have been lambasted for sub-par performances on this unique stage.
But for a young Gqeberha performer an empty Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, before the Springboks defeated the Pumas at the weekend, presented a particularly moving experience, and one she will not forget any time soon...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.