Desperate drivers run out of road
Motorists face fines for expired licences despite huge renewal backlog
Despite grappling with a licence renewal backlog of more than two months, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned that no mercy will be shown to motorists caught driving with an expired driver’s licence.
The metro has attributed the 2½ month backlog to the knock-on effect of the hard lockdown in 2020, when traffic departments were closed to lessen the risk of Covid-19 spreading...
