Boya Chetty’s daughter answers call of sea

Gqeberha fishing firm boss has been immersed in the business most of her life

PREMIUM

Fishing is in Sagree Gerdharee’s blood — the eldest daughter of the late Boya Chetty always knew she would answer the call of sea.



Today Gerdharee is chief executive of Mayibuye Fishing, having taken over the reins of the company from her entrepreneurial father when he died in 2019. ..