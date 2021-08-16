News

Cradock museum celebrates author Olive Schreiner

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter 16 August 2021

The Schreiner House Museum in Cradock has marked the centenary celebration of the reinterment of author and feminist Olive Schreiner, on the mountain Buffelskop, about 20km south of Cradock.

Schreiner penned the novel, Story of an African Farm, which made her world-famous while working as a governess in Cradock.    ..

