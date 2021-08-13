News

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of Bay councillor Andy Jordan

By Herald Reporter - 13 August 2021

The funeral service of Nelson Mandela Bay pDA councillor Andy Jordan is under way in Gqeberha.

The Ward 10 councillor passed away in the Netcare Greenacres hospital on Sunday of complications arising from Covid-19.

He was 45.

Civic Funeral Service of Cllr Andy George Jordan

Posted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Friday, August 13, 2021
