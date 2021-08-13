'I'm so-so lucky' — Cassper Nyovest finally talks about his love for Thobeka
“I was blessed with such a real one besides all the bullsh*t of the industry,” said the rapper.
Notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, rapper Cassper Nyovest has for the first time opened up about his partner Thobeka Majozi.
In a recent interview on YFM's Banques And Venom show Cassper Nyovest gushed about his respect for his partner.
“I've got so much respect for Thobeka. I'm so-so lucky... I was blessed with such a real one besides all the bullsh*t of the industry and some of the sh*t that they have to get accustomed to just because of me and my lifestyle and what I do and people being so interested in our family. And also people don't like seeing people happy,” he said.
The rapper went on to add that even though Thobeka might be the full-time parent, he's happy that she does not make him feel that way.
“We have something that they don't understand and they don't know about, we don't post about. When we're together we're together. No-one knows... our living arrangements they just see when it's good, it's not perfect but it's good and it's strong. I have so much respect for her because she goes through so much,” he added.
Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka welcomed their son Khotso in September 2020 after teasing the announcement with his album Any Minute Now.
When posting a mothers day message to the mother of his baby this year, Cassper Nyovest commended Thobeka for her love and dedication to their son.
“Happy first Mother's Day Mama Ka Boy. Oulady waga (Mother to) K Man! The way you have dedicated yourself to loving and raising our King is commendable. Nothing but respect for you. Love you always.”
Meanwhile, even though Thobeka hardly takes to social media to share feelings, she's made it clear that she's taken and always gushes about how great Cassper is as a father.
Cass' baby mama recently posted a gif of herself with the caption, ” wonder who’s more lucky between Refiloe or Khotso?”
To which a smote Cassper responded in the say section with, “Definitely me, ha ke tlo go utlwa ka daai laatie mo lefatseng!”