WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa continues testimony at Zondo commission

On Wednesday, the inquiry asked Ramaphosa why all ANC party corruption cases had not been brought to book.

Ramaphosa also touched on former Eskom executive Matshela Koko's allegation that Ramaphosa interfered in the utility's decision to dismiss him.

Ramaphosa told the commission that he suggested to then-president Jacob Zuma to appoint Brian Molefe as the Eskom CEO, but denied that he knew about any Gupta links to Molefe.