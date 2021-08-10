Toilet tender mud-slinging intensifies

Metro executives vow to sue over claims they influenced selection of winning bids

Accusations, vindications, legal threats and denials continue to swirl around the emergency contract to supply and clean chemical toilets in Nelson Mandela Bay after the metro’s internal audit division flagged the tender as an alleged bid-rigging scheme.



United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila claims to have lifted the lid on corruption and how the chosen companies were hired by two metro officials...