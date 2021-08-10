Toilet tender mud-slinging intensifies
Metro executives vow to sue over claims they influenced selection of winning bids
Accusations, vindications, legal threats and denials continue to swirl around the emergency contract to supply and clean chemical toilets in Nelson Mandela Bay after the metro’s internal audit division flagged the tender as an alleged bid-rigging scheme.
United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila claims to have lifted the lid on corruption and how the chosen companies were hired by two metro officials...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.