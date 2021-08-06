News

VIDEO | Carelse remains in custody as child porn case postponed

By Michael Kimberley - 06 August 2021

The pornography case against former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher and water polo coach Dean Carelse was postponed in Australia on Friday because the country is in a Covid-19 lockdown.

Carelse, 40, who taught and coached sport at Grey and Pearson high schools in Gqeberha before moving abroad, faces 23 charges related to child pornography...

Dean Carelse leaving court
