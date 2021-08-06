VIDEO | Carelse remains in custody as child porn case postponed
The pornography case against former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher and water polo coach Dean Carelse was postponed in Australia on Friday because the country is in a Covid-19 lockdown.
Carelse, 40, who taught and coached sport at Grey and Pearson high schools in Gqeberha before moving abroad, faces 23 charges related to child pornography...
