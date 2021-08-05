Cooking show host feeds jobseekers

Liya Yisaka teams up with Vodacom to hand out hot meals in Kabega Park

A Bay cooking show host shared the fruit of her labour by feeding dozens of jobseekers in Kabega Park on Thursday morning.



Liya Yisaka, 30, braved the rain to hand out meals prepared for Liya’s Kitchen, her Facebook page which aims at empowering unemployed people with cookery skills...