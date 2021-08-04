Respected Bay lawyer to head medico-legal association

Prof Henry Lerm excited to lead group that promotes dialogue between professional fraternities

Respected legal educator and retired attorney Prof Henry Lerm has become the first Eastern Cape president of the SA Medico-Legal Association.



Lerm, 67, who lectures in the Nelson Mandela University law department while mentoring at the Missionvale Law Clinic, said he was looking forward to the challenge...