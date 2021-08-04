News

Health MEC leads vaccination drive in Plettenberg Bay

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 04 August 2021

In a bid to encourage  Covid-19 vaccinations, Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo led a campaign to ferry residents in Plettenberg Bay to vaccination sites on Tuesday.

Qolweni township residents were called from their houses and ferried by red dot minibus taxis to vaccination sites, with Mbombo saying this was part of their  Covid-19 jab awareness campaign...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

COVID-19 vaccine | SA billionaire gives back
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home

Most Read