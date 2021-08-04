Health MEC leads vaccination drive in Plettenberg Bay

In a bid to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations, Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo led a campaign to ferry residents in Plettenberg Bay to vaccination sites on Tuesday.



Qolweni township residents were called from their houses and ferried by red dot minibus taxis to vaccination sites, with Mbombo saying this was part of their Covid-19 jab awareness campaign...