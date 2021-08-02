Pearson alumnus ranks top in SA chartered accountants’ exam

In the span of a week, a former Gqeberha pupil moved to the UK, started her first job at one of the world’s leading accounting firms and managed to score top marks in SA’s chartered accounting exams.



But Hanne Mertens, 21, believes life is all about balance, and she enjoys days at the beach with her friends just as much as she values the time spent going over the books of some large companies with her team of auditors...