‘It’s the power of prayer’: Miracle baby Mackenzie kills her own cancer cells while in coma

Mackenzie Friedman, fondly known as “Mighty Mack”, is making miraculous strides as she continues her fight against acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Mackenzie was born in February and diagnosed with the condition two months later.

The Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) defines AML as the overproduction of immature myeloid cells, called myeloblasts or blast cells. Immature myeloid cells fill up the bone marrow and stop it from producing healthy blood cells

In a miraculous development, her mother Megan Harrington-Johnson told TimesLIVE on Friday that Mackenzie’s cancer count has gone down from 6% six weeks ago to 0.1% this week, significantly speeding her chances of receiving a bone marrow transplant.

The bone marrow transplant will help her produce noncancerous cells. This proved to be a challenge six weeks ago when she finished chemo as the technical chemo-induced remission threshold is deemed to be under 5%, and she was at 6%.