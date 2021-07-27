Nelson Mandela Bay ‘tender-rigging’ scheme uncovered
Probe reveals companies had interlinked directors and shared address and phone number
A bid-rigging scheme was allegedly used by three companies, the directors of which are interlinked and an address and a landline number shared, to secure an emergency contract to supply and clean chemical toilets in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This is according to a probe by the city’s internal auditors which has recommended a full forensic investigation into how the tender was awarded...
