Extra buses planned as taxis are halted in bid to end deadly violence

Extra buses will operate between Bellville and Mbekweni in Paarl during the two months minibus taxis are banned from the route, the Western Cape transport MEC said on Saturday.

Daylin Mitchell said he took the “extraordinary step” of closing the taxi route from Monday in an attempt to stop violence between rival taxi associations that has left 24 people dead and 29 injured.

“Extra Golden Arrow bus trips have been scheduled between Bellville and Paarl for the period of the closure. Commuters will also be able to use existing Metrorail train services between Bellville and Paarl,” he said.

In addition to closing the route, Mitchell has ordered a two-month shutdown at two taxi ranks in Mbekweni, some loading lanes and the long-distance facility at Bellville public transport interchange, the Paint City rank and an informal rank in Bellville.