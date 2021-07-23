Three arrested for cable theft in Addo

Three men between the ages of 18 and 28 are expected to appear before the Kirkwood magistrate's court on Monday facing charges relating to the contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening after joint efforts between Addo police and a private security company involved in an operation to combat the theft of copper cables along the railway lines.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said t copper cables worth more than R3,500 were recovered.

“The use of technological monitoring equipment led to the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of two cable bundles,” Nkohli said.

He said police also seized a vehicle for further investigation.

Acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Brigadier John Lebok commended the team for the good work and also issued a warning.

“People need to be aware that any person who is found guilty for this offence may be sentenced to imprisonment for a period of up to 30 years, or in the case of a company a fine not exceeding R100m,” Lebok said.

He said the purpose of the Act was to ensure that it addresses the high incidence of crimes affecting service delivery to the public, for example, theft of cables.

