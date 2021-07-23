Perlemoen worth R3.7m seized at Holland Park home

A 38-year-old Gqeberha man is expected to appear in court next week after police found R3.7m worth of perlemoen at a house in Holland Park.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said members of the Gqeberha K9 unit received information about possible illegal perlemoen-related activities at a house in Schauder Avenue and executed a search warrant at about 2.30pm on Thursday.

“Police seized 140 plastic bags containing frozen, shelled abalone, 13 plastic bags containing dried abalone, five deep freezers, a scale and a cellphone.

“The abalone was handed over to the department of sea fisheries for storage.”

Naidu said the approximate weight of the frozen and dried abalone was 1,400kg and 233kg respectively.

The suspect was arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act by being in possession of perlemoen illegally.

HeraldLIVE