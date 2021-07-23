Man arrested for housebreaking and theft in Jeffreys Bay

A 31-year-old man was caught in the act stealing tools at a Jeffreys Bay residence on Friday morning.

According to police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said an alert homeowner in Dolfyn Street, Pellsrus, was asleep when he was woken by a noise coming from his storeroom at about 3:30am.

The homeowner peeped through the window and saw there was someone inside his storeroom.

“The owner allegedly tiptoed out of the house and caught the man while busy removing tools from the storeroom,” Nkohli said.

He said on further investigation, a plastic bag with plumbing tools was also found outside the yard.

The suspect was arrested and is due to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate's court soon on charges of housebreaking and theft.

HeraldLIVE