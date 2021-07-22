Transport minister Fikile Mbalula to announce a task team of eminent people to deal with taxi violence

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will next week announce a task team of eminent people to deal with taxi violence.

Mbalula announced this during a press conference on Thursday after his visit to Cape Town to deal with the current spate of violence.

Mbalula said the group will not only deal with the violence in Cape Town but across the country.

He said this was a result of the resolutions of the taxi indaba which seeks to professionalise the taxi industry.

“This panel is about dealing with unity within the industry, with the view of doing away with the killings, examine what are the things that are costing lives and what to do. Now, you can't look at one part without looking at the others.

“There is a problem of economics in this industry that it is operating in the informal economy, and how do we then bring them to the centre. If we bring them to the centre, how do we then subsidise as government, through our intervention, the people who use this mode of transport, meaning the commuter.

“Will that subsidy lead to ensuring that the cost of the taxi, in terms of the instalment ... is going down and that reduces this overzealousness and greed that we see of people fighting over routes?” said Mbalula.

He said the government needed to ensure regulation of routes to deal with operators who were not fully licensed.