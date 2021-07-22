Nelson Mandela Bay metro police clamp down on water wasters

Nelson Mandela Bay residents who continue to waste water face stiff penalties.

The city’s metro police have launched a programme focusing on the enforcement of water restrictions.

Officers inspected five car washes and residential properties in New Brighton and Kwazakhele on Wednesday.

Fines of up to R1,500 were issued for each transgression, and hosepipes used for washing cars were confiscated.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said under the latest restrictions, car-wash operators were prohibited from washing vehicles using a hosepipe.

Residents were also not allowed to irrigate gardens using municipal drinking water.

“The current restrictions also prohibit the use of municipal drinking water for construction purposes,” Mniki said.

Mayoral committee member for infrastructure and engineering, councillor Thsonono Buyeye, emphasised the low levels of the metro’s main supply dams, high consumption and insufficient rainfall, saying these practices demanded drastic countermeasures.

“For some time now we have been running an intensive awareness programme to make our people understand the crisis we are facing.”

Buyeye said though the metro appreciated the efforts of some residents to decrease their consumption, it was time to intensify enforcement.