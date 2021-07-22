These are the most fuel-efficient used cars you can buy for under R300,000

SA’s petrol price recently hit a record high, with the rapidly rising cost of diesel not far behind (the latest figures suggest yet more pain at the pumps is on the way). While such news likely has some motorists engaging in frequent bouts of hypermiling, others might even be thinking about purchasing a more fuel-frugal vehicle.

Though fuel efficiency has long been a crucial factor for many buyers shopping on the used market, its importance is only increasing. But which of the most searched for vehicles under R300,000 take the smallest sips from their respective fuel tanks?

Judging by data from AutoTrader covering the six months up to the end of June 2021, many of the best options in this category are small hatchbacks, with diesel proving to be the fuel of choice.

The Ford Fiesta (with an average year of 2016 and average listed price of about R170,000, according to AutoTrader’s data) is a great example, with the previous-generation range including a 1.6 TDCi powertrain with a claimed economy figure as low as 3.6l/100km.

The seventh-generation line-up, which debuted locally in 2018, goes one step further with a 1.5 TDCi variant boasting a scarcely believable claimed figure of 3.3l/100km. If diesel isn’t your thing, both generations furthermore include the Blue Oval's 1.0 EcoBoost mill sipping a claimed 4.3l/100km (in manual guise), according to Ford.