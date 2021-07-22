'I'll sue the pants off him': Carl Niehaus on Mbalula's insurrection claim to BBC

The ongoing battle between transport minister Fikile Mbalula and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus has reached boiling point.

Niehaus on Thursday demanded that Mbalula apologise and retract unconditionally comments he made about him during an appearance on the popular BBC News talk show HARDtalk.

Mbalula was pressed by the show's presenter Stephen Sackur this week on what evidence the SA government had to back up its claims that the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was a “failed insurrection”.

Sackur insisted that such claims had no credibility as the ransacking of malls and burning of retail buildings had no one face or leading faces.

It was at that point that a cornered Mbalula dropped Niehaus's name as being among those that led the offensive.

“Minister, what you are saying to me is extraordinary. You and your boss, the president of the country, seem to be saying that there was an extraordinarily well-planned orchestrated attempt to bring down the democratically elected government and your democratic institutions,” charged Sackur.