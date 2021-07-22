Former president Jacob Zuma arrives in Nkandla amid army presence

Former president Jacob Zuma arrived in Nkandla on Thursday to attend the funeral of his younger brother Michael.

Zuma who was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment at the Estcourt correctional facility, for failing to abide by the Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture, was granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral.

The former head of state's presence in Nkandla was closely monitored by four army trucks and armed SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members stationed at the entrance of KwaNxamalala in Nkandla.