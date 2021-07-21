News

Suspect expected in Gqeberha court for illegal possession of perlemoen

Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 21 July 2021
A 30-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance for bail application at the Gqeberha New Law court on Wednesday for possession of illeg­al possession of perlemoen worth R 432​ 000.
A 30-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance for bail application at the Gqeberha New Law court on Wednesday for possession of illeg­al possession of perlemoen worth R 432​ 000.
Image: Supplied

A 30-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance for a bail application at the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Wednesday for possession of illeg­al possession of perlemoen worth R432​,000. 

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the suspect was arrested on Monday by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with me­mbers of the Dark Wa­ter Operations.​ 

Mgolodela said the teams are report­ed to have conducted surveillance at Bri­ghton Beach in Gqebe­rha where they obser­ved divers emerging from the sea closer to the pier.

“The divers are repor­ted to have boarded a vehicle and disapp­eared towards N2 Gqe­berha direction, dur­ing the pursuit, a red Citroën vehicle was found standing wi­th a flat tyre,” he said.

He alleged that on inspecting the vehic­le, 120kg of perlemoen worth about R432,000 was disc­overed.

“The suspect found with the vehic­le was arrested and the vehicle impounde­d,” he added. 

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read