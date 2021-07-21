Suspect expected in Gqeberha court for illegal possession of perlemoen
A 30-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance for a bail application at the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Wednesday for possession of illegal possession of perlemoen worth R432,000.
Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the suspect was arrested on Monday by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team together with members of the Dark Water Operations.
Mgolodela said the teams are reported to have conducted surveillance at Brighton Beach in Gqeberha where they observed divers emerging from the sea closer to the pier.
“The divers are reported to have boarded a vehicle and disappeared towards N2 Gqeberha direction, during the pursuit, a red Citroën vehicle was found standing with a flat tyre,” he said.
He alleged that on inspecting the vehicle, 120kg of perlemoen worth about R432,000 was discovered.
“The suspect found with the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle impounded,” he added.
HeraldLIVE
