Shell and BP refineries to resume operations after unrest shutdown

Shell and BP South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) is preparing to reopen following a temporary shutdown as a result of recent violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“Sapref made the decision to safely shut down the refinery when key materials to continue running the facility could not be delivered due to supply chain disruptions caused by the civil unrest,” the company said in a statement.

With key delivery routes open and materials supply secured, Sapref said it would restart the refinery. The start-up process was planned to begin on Wednesday and would take seven to 10 days to complete.

“At Sapref, safety is our priority. We have plans in place to ensure a safe start-up with little impact to our neighbouring communities,” said Victor Bester, managing director at Sapref.

TimesLIVE