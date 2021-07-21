News

Eleven arrested in Stutterheim police operation

By Herald Reporter - 21 July 2021
Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday night on a host of charges during a police tracing operation in Stutterheim.
IN CUSTODY: Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday night on a host of charges during a police tracing operation in Stutterheim.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday night on a host of charges during a police tracing operation in Stutterheim.

Detectives arrested suspects aged between 19 and 38 for crimes including assault, malicious damage to property, contravention of protection orders and housebreakings and theft.

Amathole acting district commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu commended the detectives on their efforts.

The suspects are all expected to appear in the Stutterheim magistrate’s court later on Wednesday.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read