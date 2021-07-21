Eleven arrested in Stutterheim police operation

Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday night on a host of charges during a police tracing operation in Stutterheim.

Detectives arrested suspects aged between 19 and 38 for crimes including assault, malicious damage to property, contravention of protection orders and housebreakings and theft.

Amathole acting district commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu commended the detectives on their efforts.

The suspects are all expected to appear in the Stutterheim magistrate’s court later on Wednesday.

