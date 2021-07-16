Uncedo taxi chair killed in hail of bullets

Uncedo taxi association chairperson Diki Zamani was gunned down in Njoli, Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon.

Nelson Mandela Bay regional taxi council general secretary Andile Andries on Friday morning said circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

“I am not sure of what happened exactly because I also only saw it on the video recording that is circulating on social media. I had left [Gqeberha] when it happened,” Andries said.

Andries referred to video footage where Zamani is seen answering a phone call and getting into his car just before the first man is seen getting out of the Mercedes to approach Zamani's car.

There, the man is seen to be shooting at the car circulating from the passenger's side, to the front and then the driver's side. He is then seen to be joined by another man who also shoots at Zamani's car.

In an extended version of the video, seen by The Herald, the two men are seen going back into a silver Mercedes-Benz with a third man.

Police captain Priscilla Naidu could not comment on Thursday evening.

She and provincial spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana could not be reached on their phones on Friday morning.

HeraldLIVE