Outspoken Hlaudi Motsoeneng has said that the Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly on Saturday night would have been televised live on SABC if he was still in charge at the public broadcaster.

The SABC announced on Friday morning that it was surprised and disappointed that the rights for the match had been exclusively sold to pay-channel SuperSport despite the public broadcaster having agreed to the asking price.

Former SABC CEO Motsoeneng‚ however‚ alleged that the final is not being televised on the free-to-air broadcaster because the organisation does not have capable people with necessary negotiating skills to have secured the rights to it. He said they should be removed from their positions.

“If I was there‚ I can tell you that they would be broadcasting that match tomorrow evening‚” he told TimesLIVE on Friday.