Taxi crashes into boundary wall at Walmer home

A taxi smashed into the boundary wall of a Walmer home after colliding with another car on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the taxi driver failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a Kia at the corner of 11th Avenue and Villiers Road.

The taxi then drove into a boundary wall of a nearby home around at 8am.

There were no serious injuries.

Police captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of reckless or negligent driving has been opened.

