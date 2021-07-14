Taxi crashes into boundary wall at Walmer home
A taxi smashed into the boundary wall of a Walmer home after colliding with another car on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the taxi driver failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a Kia at the corner of 11th Avenue and Villiers Road.
The taxi then drove into a boundary wall of a nearby home around at 8am.
There were no serious injuries.
Police captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of reckless or negligent driving has been opened.
HeraldLIVE
