President Ramaphosa confirms that death toll in violent protests rises to at least 10

The death toll from recent days of civil unrest has risen to at least 10, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday night.

Earlier in the day, police said that six had died in the violence, which started in KwaZulu-Natal and has since spread to Gauteng.

As he addressed the nation in response to scenes of violence playing out in the country, Ramaphosa named those who had died.

“At this hour, there are several families in our country that are in mourning. I speak of the families of Nkosikhona Chiza, Ndumiso Shezi, Khaya Mkhize, Zethembe Ndwandwe, Lindani Bhengu and Lindokuhle Gumede in Gauteng. I speak of the families of Bhekani Ndlovu, Themba Mthembu, Aphiwe Gama and Cebo Dlamini in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.