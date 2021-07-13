Ramaphosa warns of food and medication insecurity 'in a few weeks' if violence continues

If the violent looting and destruction seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in recent days doesn't swiftly come to an end, food and medicine shortages will soon follow.

This was the dire warning from President Cyril Ramaphosa as he addressed SA on Monday night.

The president has authorised the deployment on the SA National Defence force in support of police operations in both provinces, as riots continued unabated.

Trucks have been torched on the N3 freeway between KZN and Gauteng, with the road completely closed on Monday night between Cedara and Heidelberg due to continued violence. Many businesses were unable to operate, and many stores — including food retailers — completely looted.