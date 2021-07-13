Mabuyane asks SANDF to be on alert in case unrest spreads to Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has requested that the SANDF be on alert to assist the police should the ongoing riots spread to the province.

Mabuyane on Tuesday said he had sent the request to national government just in case a need for law enforcement intervention arises.

“I have asked national government to put the soldiers who are based in our province on high alert, for deployment to support our South African Police Service officers if the need arises.

“The soldiers are the defenders of innocent people against anarchists and will assist the police to prevent destruction of public and private property,” Mabuyane said.

The premier has urged Eastern Cape citizens to resist being recruited to join in the looting of businesses and destruction of property as seen in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the provincial government had been made aware of messages of a campaign trying to mobilise Eastern Cape citizens.

“We want to assure you that law enforcement agencies are investigating the origins of those messages to arrest the ring leaders of that campaign.

“We also urge you to report to law enforcement authorities any attempts to fuel violent protests in their communities,” he said.

Mabuyane also commended the taxi industry and citizens who have used social media to discourage others from participating in criminal acts and violence.

“We urge civic organisations, business sector, labour organisations, religious sector, traditional leaders, youth formations and leaders of political parties to also take a stand and be on the ground to quell any attempts of causing anarchy in all the regions of our province.

“We are in the phase of building the Eastern Cape we want, not of destroying the Eastern Cape we have. Let us all protect the future of our children,” he said.

He said citizens would be shooting themselves in the foot if they destroyed a province already battling “huge” challenges of socioeconomic infrastructure underdevelopment.

The retail sector, which has been targeted in the riots in other provinces, he said, was among the province’s investment attractions and needed to be protected.

“These shopping malls provide jobs to the people of our province and enable them to put food on their tables.

“The shopping malls closer to our communities also make shopping cost-effective for locals. They must be protected by the people they serve.

“The people orchestrating the violent protests want to target these shopping centres that provide jobs to many of our people.

“They also want to close roads that enable transportation of food, medicines and other essential items that we need for our daily lives.”

The premier called on citizens to focus on flattening the curve of Covid-19 infections and rebuilding livelihoods.

He will meet with all organised taxi formations on Tuesday and has directed all mayors to meet local taxi associations in an attempt to quell the violence and destruction of both public and private property.

“On the side of government, we are ready to deal with the threat of violent protests and the police will be highly visible in our communities to protect our people and local businesses,” Mabuyane said.

