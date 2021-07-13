Here we go again as SA faces another make-or-break moment

In a country characterised by criminality, with a police force unable to police, this week’s events were inevitable

Say what you want about the people running amok in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, but they do seem to know how to put real heart into a tribute to their idol; their looting, disabling of infrastructure and crippling of economic activity, all coming together in a touchingly thoughtful diorama of the most memorable aspects of Jacob Zuma’s presidency.



Having said that, it remains unclear whether the majority are, in fact, acting on his behalf and, if they are, which rocket scientist thought widespread destruction would be the best argument for Zuma’s release...