‘Heartbreaking speech' or hogwash?- SA reacts to Duduzane's video on Zuma’s arrest

Duduzane Zuma’s latest statement about his father's incarceration has got tongues wagging online.

The former president is serving a 15-month sentence of contempt of court at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal. He was handed the sentence by the Constitutional Court after he failed to appear at the state capture inquiry.

In a now-viral video shared on social media, Duduzane said his father’s arrest was a “simple thing” and he was working hard to get him out of prison. He claimed Zuma’s incarceration was not going to solve what is happening in the country, and said his father “carries the hopes, aspirations and dreams of millions of people”.

“You think you’re locking up an individual who is a being on his own. That’s not the case. You’re locking up someone who carries a light for people. You’re locking up someone who is the embodiment of what coming from nothing and becoming somebody in life is about,” said Duduzane.

“You’re locking up someone who has contributed to the best of his abilities to get things to where they are in this country — him and a whole host of other people who have done so before.”