Two The Herald journalists shot at while covering story in KwaNobuhle

Two The Herald journalists managed to escape unharmed after shots were fired at a burnt down shop they were photographing in KwaNobuhle on Saturday.

The reporter and photographer, whose names are withheld for safety reasons, were in the area to report on the looting of a shop and murder of at least two foreign nationals the night before.

While taking photographs of a shop that was looted and burnt down in Sonto Street on Friday, a large group of armed men arrived at the scene in three vehicles.

As they approached the journalists, the photographer and reporter ran away on foot and sought refuge in nearby homes.

The group of men were shooting and speedily driving around in the street for about 15 minutes.

The police, who were nearby on Saturday afternoon, arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and the group of men are at large.

The men told residents in the area that they were at the shop to repatriate the spirit of a man who was killed at the shop on Friday.

The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said the team had been “caught in the middle of a dangerous situation and thankfully managed to escape unharmed”.

“Being a journalist in SA is becoming increasingly difficult as reporters are becoming targets instead of bystanders telling the South African story,” she said.

“This hinders our ability to report on what's happening in our communities without fear, and the biggest losers in that scenario are the public. That must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said at least four people died and property was damaged when criminals targeted several spaza shops across KwaNobuhle on Friday.

The first incident occurred at around noon on Friday at the Sonto Street shop where the journalists had been shot at.

“It is alleged that three armed suspects overpowered a shop owner who was walking to his vehicle,” Beetge said.

“The other two suspects then started shooting at them and in the process, fatally wounded their own accomplice. The owner escaped unscathed.”

The dead man has been identified as Sinethemba Live, 31. A 9mm pistol was found in his possession.

About two hours later, in an unrelated incident, another shop was robbed in Golomi Street.

“It is alleged that three armed suspects entered the shop and demanded money from the shop assistant,” Beetge said.

“When he refused to hand over any money, the shop was set alight. As the victim ran out, he was shot at several times. Habtamu Bherina, 32, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Later that night, Dareba Badol, 27, was fatally wounded when his Bantom Street shop was looted and in a separate incident, Nkululeko Jonas, 26, died of suspected smoke inhalation after his Pilani Street shop was set alight.

Acting District Commissioner, Brig Thandiswa Kupiso, condemned the violence.

“Such merciless acts of criminality on law abiding citizens will not be tolerated. The 72 hour activation plan is implemented and we will be working around the clock to track, trace and arrest those responsible.” Kupiso said.

“These criminals must be removed from society therefore we appeal to the residents to work with us by reporting them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Arnolds at the Kwanobuhle police station on 082-779-7277, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or their police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous .

