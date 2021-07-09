'We do have vaccine security': SA’s stock of 3.6 million doses is a record

SA’s vaccine coffers are the fullest they have ever been.

This is according to Dr Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the health department, who said on Friday: “By Thursday morning we had 3.6 million doses in fridges. That is 18 days' worth of vaccines, and excludes all the doses that have already been distributed and are on their way to or at sites.

“This is the strongest position we have been in.”

He said the stock will last until July 26 and information arrived on Friday about supplies for August, leading him to confirm: “We do have vaccine security.”

Crisp said 1.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine released after the US Federal Drugs Administration finalised its process were not yet going to the general population, but the department was “hoping to sort this out by early next week”.