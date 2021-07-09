City of Joburg has lost 76 employees to Covid-19
The City of Johannesburg has lost 76 employees to Covid-19 up to this week.
“They were not just numbers. In scores of offices around the city, there are empty desks where fallen colleagues used to sit. Some offices have gone quiet. The office joker is no more. The one who was so skilful in breaking the tension is gone, leaving the city all the poorer.
“The sad passing of our colleagues and councillors means we have lost all that institutional memory they possessed and freely shared with the rest of us. Institutional memory is not something you build overnight. It takes years to acquire and impart,” said Floyd Brink, acting manager of City of Joburg.
He said they died in the trenches and “we have to pick up the baton and meaningfully transform the lives of our residents”.
“I implore you to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols. I urge you not to give in to Covid-19 fatigue. I know masks can be uncomfortable and make talking difficult, but let’s ensure this terrible third wave is the last wave.
“All who qualify to get the vaccine are begged to please register and get the life-saving jab,” Brink said.
The city, through the Employee Assistance Programme, is offering counselling services to officials and their families who are affected or have come down with the coronavirus.
