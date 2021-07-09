‘Something’s not right with him in jail’ - Mzansi celebs join masses showing Jacob Zuma support

Singers Brenda Mtambo and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and actress Gugu Gumede have expressed their sadness that Jacob Zuma has been jailed, with Brenda saying something feels off about the whole situation.

While many celebrities including Siv Ngesi expressed joy when Zuma finally handed himself over to the police on Wednesday, others are still in feels about his arrest. the former president has been the talk of the town since the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

Kwaito artist L’vovo, singers Brenda and Zandie, actress Gugu and Babes Cele are among celebrities who are openly unhappy about Msholozi's arrest.

Taking to her Instagram, Brenda posted a video of herself singing Thina Sizwe, the song Zuma sang at former President Nelson Mandela's funeral. The singer said she was saying a prayer for uBaba, as he's affectionally called by his supporters, because something about his arrest didn't feel “right”.

“Siyakhuleka ubaba uMsholozi aphile (we are praying Msholozi lives through this). Something is not feeling right with him in jail. I feel sad for some reason.”